Jets' Frank Gore Says in 10th Grade Florida Police Held a Gun to His Head

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New York Jets running back Frank Gore revealed in a Q&A interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post that police put a gun to his head when he was a 10th-grader growing up in Coconut Grove, Florida.

Gore's comments came amid an answer in response to Serby asking for the veteran running back's thoughts on Black Lives Matter.

"We just need to keep going with it. Me growing up in a tough neighborhood (Coconut Grove, Fla.), I’ve been through some stuff that ... and I was a good kid, man. When I was a young kid, I used to have dreads and I used to have golds (teeth). I remember one time police jumped out on me, put a gun to my head and everything, just because where I was at, and how I looked."

Gore added: "I just stayed there and had my hands up. I was scared, man. In my neighborhood, no good areas where we come up from.

"... I did what [the police] told me to do. They thought I was gonna run. When I went back to school and I told my coaches, my coaches made me cut my hair."

Gore is one of a number of professional athletes who have been the victim of police brutality, with other examples including Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown and Houston Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha.

NFL players also notably posted this public service announcement against police brutality and called for the league to condemn systemic racism and state that Black lives matter, among other edicts (commissioner Roger Goodell eventually did so):

Gore, who played college football with Miami, is entering his 16th NFL season and first with the Jets. He ranks third on the league's all-time career rushing yards list with 15,347. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton are ahead of him.

The vet gained 699 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns on 179 touches for the Buffalo Bills last season.