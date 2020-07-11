Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Spotted at Casino in Lake Tahoe on Video

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were spotted at a casino in Lake Tahoe on the border of California and Nevada on Thursday night shortly after Mahomes signed a monster contract extension with the Chiefs.

TMZ Sports posted video of Mahomes, Kelce and their significant others entering the casino:

According to TMZ Sports, Mahomes and Kelce were in Lake Tahoe this week, arriving on a private jet and later enjoying a private boat party.

After leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win last season, Mahomes signed a record-breaking contract extension Monday. The deal is worth $450 million over 10 years, and Mahomes could potentially make as much as $503 million over the life of the deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If Mahomes plays out the entirety of the contract, he will remain with the Chiefs through at least 2031.

Mahomes primarily served as a backup during his rookie season after Kansas City took him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, but he broke out in a huge way in 2018.

In his first season as a starter, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to being named NFL MVP. Mahomes also led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost in overtime to the New England Patriots.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His numbers weren't as eye-popping in 2019 due, in part, to the fact that he missed two games because of injury, but Mahomes still had a special year.

Mahomes and the Kansas City offense put on a show throughout the playoff run with more than 30 points in each encounter, including the Chiefs' come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV that saw the team win its first championship since the 1969 season.

With Mahomes, Kelce and Tyreek Hill leading the way offensively, the Chiefs seemingly have a legitimate chance to develop into a dynasty.