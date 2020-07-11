Royals Announce Catcher Cam Gallagher Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Game

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Royals announced Saturday that catcher Cam Gallagher tested positive for COVID-19 following an intrasquad game Friday during team summer camp.

Gallagher gave a statement as part of the announcement:

"To say this caught me by surprise would be an understatement. I played in last night's intrasquad game and felt great, then received the news this morning that my most recent test had come back positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to work as hard as I can to stay ready while I quarantine. The first couple of weeks of workouts have just made me that much more excited about our ballclub and I can't wait to rejoin them and compete as soon as I'm allowed."

Gallagher is the fourth Royals player known to have tested positive for COVID-19 since summer camp began, joining catcher Salvador Perez, pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn.

In addition to having coronavirus-positive players go into self-quarantine, MLB teams have taken to isolating those who have come into close contact with those who were diagnosed with COVID-19.

As pointed out by Emma Baccellieri of Sports Illustrated, the could pose a major issue for the Royals since many players were likely in close proximity to Gallagher during the intrasquad game because he is a catcher:

With the start of the 2020 MLB season now less than two weeks away, the Royals can ill afford a widespread case of COVID-19 within the team. Should several players be diagnosed, Kansas City would likely have to dig deep into its pool of 60 eligible players for the 2020 campaign.

Gallagher and all other coronavirus-positive players are required to have two consecutive negative tests before they are allowed to rejoin the team.

Several MLB players have opted out of the 2020 season thus far because of coronavirus-related concerns. Some of the most notable ones include San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price and Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.

The 27-year-old Gallagher had been slated to serve as the Royals' backup catcher this season behind Perez. With Perez missing all of 2019 because of Tommy John surgery, Gallagher hit .238 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 45 games.

If neither Perez nor Gallagher are ready for the start of the 2020 campaign, the Royals may be forced to go with some inexperienced options behind the plate.

The candidates include 23-year-old Meibrys Viloria, who hit .211 with one homer and 15 RBI in 42 games with the Royals last season, and 26-year-old Nick Dini, who hit .196 with two home runs and six RBI in 20 games for Kansas City in 2019.