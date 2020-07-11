A.J. Green Contract Rumors: Bengals Expect WR to Play 2020 Under Franchise Tag

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly believe star wide receiver A.J. Green will play under the franchise tag in 2020.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter on Saturday and noted that while Green has yet to sign his franchise tender, the expectation from the team is that he ultimately will:

"He has not signed the tag. I've talked to some sources involved. They don't know either if he's going to or if a long-term deal is going to get done. They don't sound overly optimistic in Cincinnati that their best pass-catcher will be locked up long-term. They expect that he'll play this year under the tag. It's sort of a feeling-out period for both parties because Green practiced all but five minutes last year with various injuries, including a foot issue, and so they still consider him one of the best wide receivers when healthy. They know he's ready to go right now and finally healed up, so maybe a one-year pact is best for both parties."

The Bengals have until Wednesday to a sign Green to a long-term extension, or else he will only be able to play under the franchise tag in 2020, which would pay him $17.865 million.

