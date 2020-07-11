Bucs' Devin White Plans Party for 2,000 People for Charity Amid COVID-19

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has moved forward with plans to host his second annual charity trail ride for an estimated 2,000 people Saturday at Get Live Stables in Cotton Valley, Louisiana.

C.C. Cox, an alderman in the Cotton Valley town council, told TMZ Sports the local government didn't plan to enforce any restrictions related to COVID-19 at the event.

"He was raised here," he said. "He wants to come into town, and he wants to throw a big party."

Cox added there will be officers from the Louisiana State Troopers and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office in attendance, but their main role would be handling traffic, not coronavirus enforcement.

"You just got to accept it," he told TMZ. "I'm ready for it."

A representative for White, a Louisiana native who owns the Get Live Stables, told TMZ the Bucs linebacker will encourage attendees to wear masks and wash their hands, while the 20-acre property should allow for social-distancing measures to take place.

The event schedule includes a horse show at 4 p.m. and a trail ride at 6 p.m. local time.

White is set to enter his second season with the Buccaneers. He recorded 91 total tackles, three forced fumbles, three passes defended, 2.5 sacks and an interception across 13 appearances as a rookie after being selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

The LSU product and his teammates are scheduled to open training camp July 28, though the NFL and the Players Association remain in discussions about how to progress safely amid the pandemic. Tampa's regular-season opener is set for Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints.