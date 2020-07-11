Giants' Nate Solder: Won't Be a 2020 Season If NFL 'Doesn't Do Their Part'

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Giants offensive lineman Nate Solder said Friday the NFL must step up its efforts to ensure a safe environment for players in order for the 2020 season to take place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Solder, a member of the NFL Players Association board of player representatives, provided his blunt assessment of the situation via Twitter:

