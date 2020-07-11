Giants' Nate Solder: Won't Be a 2020 Season If NFL 'Doesn't Do Their Part'

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 16: Nate Solder #76 of the New York Giants lines up for the play against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
New York Giants offensive lineman Nate Solder said Friday the NFL must step up its efforts to ensure a safe environment for players in order for the 2020 season to take place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Solder, a member of the NFL Players Association board of player representatives, provided his blunt assessment of the situation via Twitter:

                 

