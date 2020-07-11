Jorge Masvidal on Cutting 20 Pounds in 6 Days for UFC 251: 'I Get S--t Done'

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal had two challenges ahead of him after he received an opportunity to step in for Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 251.

The first was obvious: Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and the devastating power the Nigerian native packs behind his punches, would be waiting for him on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The second challenge, however, was much more immediate. Masvidal needed to cut weight from nearly 190 pounds to 170 pounds as fast as he possibly could. Amazingly, Gamebred made it happen.

"Twenty pounds in six days," Masvidal told MMAFighting's Alexander K. Lee. "That's all I'm gonna say. It was rough. But I did it. I get s--t done."

After Burns tested positive for COVID-19, UFC president Dana White had barely one week to find a replacement for his headliner. Not only did Masvidal offer his services, but he put his body through a pre-fight crash course to ensure he was prepared in time.

Every ounce counted at the weigh-in, so Masvidal (35-13, 16 KOs) stripped nude while a towel was held in front of him as he stepped on the scale.

Once his weight became official, the 35-year-old did whatever he could to replenish the calories.

"I'm hurting though, initially during the weight cut, but now it's all behind me," Masvidal said. "I made the weight, I've already got liquids in me, food in me, so pretty soon it'll be just party time."

That party includes a Saturday night dance with Usman (16-1, 7 KOs), who holds slight advantages in height and reach—and who also had more time to prep for the bout, albeit for a different opponent.

For his part, Masvidal doesn't seem too concerned about facing the titleholder despite having been out of the Octagon since last November's TKO win against Nate Diaz.

"The opponent in front of me is very tamable," Masvidal said.

If he's right, Masvidal will help pen an epic chapter in the history of Fight Island. If not, dropping 20 pounds in six days is still an accomplishment on its own.