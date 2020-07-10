UFC's Dana White Not Surprised by Video of Mike Perry's Restaurant Altercation

Mike Roach/Getty Images

UFC welterweight Mike Perry is seeking treatment for alcohol abuse after video surfaced of him punching an older man during an altercation at a Lubbock, Texas restaurant, per TMZ Sports.

In response, the UFC released a statement saying it will not offer Perry another bout until he completes "professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling."

Now UFC President Dana White has offered comments about Perry, noting that he could see "this coming the last several months," per Nolan King and John Morgan of MMAjunkie:

"I saw this coming the last several months with Mike Perry. All you have to do is watch his interviews. Watch the way he's interacted with you guys. He literally said in an interview leading up to his last fight, 'I hate all of you. I hate the media. I hate the fans. You guys want to say stuff to me on Twitter and then walk up to my face and try to be nice to me. I'm telling you. Don't walk up to me when you see me in the streets. Don't touch me and don't say hi to me.'

"He said that leading up to that last fight. He's a man of his word, apparently, and here we are today."

White also said that he believes Perry's problems may be related to his newfound fame as well as social media.

"He obviously needs some help. That's not normal behavior. He's gotten a lot more angry and agitated. You see this happen with guys and girls when they start to get a little bit of fame. They start to get famous. I have a blast on social media. You see a lot of people who don't have fun on social media. There are some horrible things that are happening to people in dealing with social media. Everybody deals with it differently."

Perry, 28, has a 14-6 professional record (7-6 in the UFC). Tapology currently lists him as the No. 24 welterweight fighter in the world.

He's coming off a unanimous decision victory over Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN on June 27. He's a two-time Performance of the Night and two-time Fight of the Night winner.

The Orlando native began his professional career in 2014. He won all seven of his non-UFC bouts before joining the UFC in 2016.