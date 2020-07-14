Unlikely NBA Finals Matchups We Actually Want to See

0 of 5

Cato Cataldo/Getty Images

Keep your Los Angeles Lakers-Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals. And your Los Angeles Clippers-Bucks Finals. And your Houston Rockets-Bucks Finals. And—well, you get the point.

Also: Don't actually keep any of these prospective Finals matchups. They would all be amazing, and we should consider ourselves lucky to potentially see them. But this exercise is for the less likely head-to-heads, the possible championship clashes that aren't too far off the beaten path but at the same time aren't especially likely.

Striking this balance of realistic versus unexpected isn't too difficult. It merely entails avoiding extremes. This is not a space for the hypothetical New Orleans Pelicans-Brooklyn Nets Finals. Nor is it for a Lakers-Boston Celtics duel. It is for the collisions in between.

Ground rules will be implemented to keep us honest, and because, frankly, roughly six teams in the Western Conference have plausible paths to the Finals. All hypothetical sparrings must include at least one seed, from whichever side, outside the top three. This hurts my soul because seeing the defending champion Toronto Raptors square off against their Finals MVP from last year, Kawhi Leonard, would be amazing. But including both would imply it's mega-unlikely the Raptors return to the title round, which just isn't fair...or accurate.

Similarly, squads that haven't yet clinched a postseason spot are ineligible for inclusion. This eliminates those scrapping and clawing for eighth place in the Western Conference, and that's just fine. Relative to the Finals path in front of them, they wouldn't receive serious consideration anyway.

Regular-season context will also be thrown out the window. The NBA hasn't hosted an actual game in over four months. Now is not the time to assume that the past informs the future.

Potential Finals dust-ups will instead be chosen using the fun factor. Off-court storylines, player-vs.-player subplots and general curiosity all have a role in shaping these possible-but-not-probable selections.