Knicks Rumors: Mike Woodson Interviews for Vacant Head Coaching Job

The New York Knicks are continuing to interview head coaching candidates, with Mike Woodson reportedly next in line.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Woodson is meeting with the Knicks on Friday.

The Knicks met with Tom Thibodeau for a second time on Thursday, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Berman noted that Thibodeau "has the inside track on the job," but Knicks president Leon Rose plans to interview "at least 11 candidates."



Per NBC Sports' Kurt Helin, Jason Kidd, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Brown, Ime Udoka, Will Hardy, Pat Delaney, Jamahl Mosley, Chris Fleming and Mike Miller have already spoken with Rose about the Knicks job.

Miller took over as New York's interim coach in December after David Fizdale was fired. The 55-year-old went 17-27 in 44 games before the season was suspended on March 11.

The Knicks finished the 2019-20 season with a 21-45 record, their seventh straight year finishing under .500 and missing the playoffs.

Woodson previously coached the Knicks from 2012-14, compiling a 109-79 record. He led them to their last postseason appearance and Atlantic Division title in 2012-13 when they went 54-28. The Indiana native also went 206-286 in six seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-09 and 2009-10.

After being fired by New York following the 2013-14 season, Woodson spent four years working as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers on Doc Rivers' coaching staff. He has been out of the NBA since resigning from that position in May 2018.