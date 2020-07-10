Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Has 'Quit on Plays for Years,' NFL Coach Says

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has proved himself capable of being an explosive playmaker at his best, but at least one NFL coach is critical of the three-time Pro Bowler's effort level.

The anonymous coach told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "I've been watching [Beckham] quit on plays for years."



Beckham's first season with the Browns was a struggle for him and the team. The 27-year-old had his fewest receiving yards (1,035) and touchdowns (four) in a season which he played at least 12 games.

The Browns' optimism coming into 2019 after a promising 7-8-1 record the previous year quickly faded. They lost six of their first eight games en route to a 6-10 finish. Baker Mayfield ranked 31st out of 32 qualified quarterbacks in completion percentage (59.4) and threw the second-most interceptions last year (21).

Beckham told reporters in October that he gets "frustrated" when he doesn't feel like he's contributing, especially in games the team is losing. He had five games last season with three or fewer receptions after having three such games in five years with the New York Giants.

Injuries may have contributed to Beckham's difficult debut season in Cleveland. He had surgery in January to repair hip and groin injuries that plagued him throughout 2019.

If the Browns get the best version of Beckham in 2020, they should at least be able to compete for a playoff spot in the AFC.