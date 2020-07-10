Report: Blue Jays Face $750K Fine, Jail If They Leave Bubble amid COVID-19

Toronto Blue Jays players reportedly face significant penalties if they violate rules during the 2020 Major League Baseball season. 

Per TSN Sports' Scott Mitchell, players have been told they can be fined $750,000 and potentially serve jail time if they wander outside of the hotel and ballpark this season. 

The level of discipline is in line with pre-established quarantine rules set by the Canadian government during the coronavirus pandemic. The fine and jail time are the maximum sentence allowed and Mitchell reported players have been told that's what they'd face for breaking the rules "no matter what."

Given the quarantine and travel restrictions in Canada, which require anyone coming into the country to self-isolate for 14 days, it was unclear if the Blue Jays would be allowed to play home games at the Rogers Centre. 

The Canadian federal government granted the Blue Jays an exemption, with the organization developing a quarantine area between the Rogers Centre and the Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel overlooking the stadium. 

The Blue Jays are currently holding summer camp in Toronto. They will open the regular season on July 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Their first home game will be on July 29 against the Washington Nationals

