Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar Requests to Attend Training Camp Amid Robbery Case

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar is seeking permission from a judge to be with the team when training camp opens on July 28.

Per TMZ Sports, Dunbar filed a court motion that would allow him to travel from Florida to Seattle as his armed robbery case remains ongoing.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, Dunbar told the judge he would be willing to give up his passport, provide his NFL itinerary and address in Seattle and make himself available as needed for the case in exchange for being allowed to travel to Seattle.

Dunbar turned himself in to police on May 16 after an arrest warrant was issued stemming from an allegation he was involved in a robbery during a party in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Per the arrest affidavit, Dunbar was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker was also charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Michael Grieco, Dunbar's lawyer, told David Ovalle of the Miami Herald he had sworn affidavits from five witnesses who said Dunbar was not involved in the alleged robbery.

Dunbar and Baker have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Baker has received permission from a Broward County judge to travel to New Jersey for Giants training camp.

The NFL has told teams training camp is scheduled to open as planned on July 28. Dunbar is entering his first season with Seattle after being acquired from Washington in March. The 27-year-old has recorded 35 pass breakups and nine interceptions in 58 career games.