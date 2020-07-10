Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar Requests to Attend Training Camp Amid Robbery Case

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 10, 2020

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 24: Quinton Dunbar #23 of the Washington Redskins warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at FedExField on November 24, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar is seeking permission from a judge to be with the team when training camp opens on July 28.

Per TMZ Sports, Dunbar filed a court motion that would allow him to travel from Florida to Seattle as his armed robbery case remains ongoing. 

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, Dunbar told the judge he would be willing to give up his passport, provide his NFL itinerary and address in Seattle and make himself available as needed for the case in exchange for being allowed to travel to Seattle. 

Dunbar turned himself in to police on May 16 after an arrest warrant was issued stemming from an allegation he was involved in a robbery during a party in Miramar Beach, Florida. 

Per the arrest affidavit, Dunbar was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker was also charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Michael Grieco, Dunbar's lawyer, told David Ovalle of the Miami Herald he had sworn affidavits from five witnesses who said Dunbar was not involved in the alleged robbery. 

Dunbar and Baker have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Baker has received permission from a Broward County judge to travel to New Jersey for Giants training camp. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The NFL has told teams training camp is scheduled to open as planned on July 28. Dunbar is entering his first season with Seattle after being acquired from Washington in March. The 27-year-old has recorded 35 pass breakups and nine interceptions in 58 career games. 

Related

    Donovan Smith: Playing Amid Pandemic Seems Too Risky

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Donovan Smith: Playing Amid Pandemic Seems Too Risky

    Tampa Bay Times
    via Tampa Bay Times

    NFL Assistant Coach Says Hopkins Has Best Hands of All Time

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Assistant Coach Says Hopkins Has Best Hands of All Time

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Dak and Deshaun Get Their Payday Next?

    @GDavenport explores how the Mahomes megadeal impacts the market for the young star QBs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Will Dak and Deshaun Get Their Payday Next?

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Ruggs Gets 98 Speed in Madden

    Raiders rookie Henry Ruggs will be second-fastest WR in Madden 21. Full rookie WR ratings right here 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ruggs Gets 98 Speed in Madden

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report