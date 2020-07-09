Magic's Terrence Ross Posts Video of Gaming Setup, Players Lounge on NBA Campus

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

NBA players have given fans a sneak peek into their bubble environment at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, which will host the remainder of a 2019-20 NBA season that has been suspended since March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross joined the fray Thursday by showing fans a game room:

The room features arcade games, big-screen televisions and a ping-pong table where doubles matches are outlawed, per the league's health and safety manual for the league's restart.

The table was still set up for doubles play with two paddles per side, but the room looks like a comfortable place to hang out if they so choose.

At the least, the quality of the game room would appear to trump the first meals NBA players received in Florida, with Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles providing one notable example.

The Magic are staying at the Grand Floridian, one of three resorts hosting a total of 22 NBA teams finishing out the campaign. Gran Destino Tower at Coronado Springs and the Yacht Club are the two others.

Regular-season games are officially scheduled to begin Thursday, July 30 when the Utah Jazz face the New Orleans Pelicans at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which will host all remaining games in three different facilities. Teams will train and play scrimmage games in the weeks prior to the regular-season restart.