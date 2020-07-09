UFC: Mike Perry to Seek Treatment for Alcohol After Bar Altercation Video

Mike Roach/Getty Images

UFC's Mike Perry says he plans on entering treatment for alcohol addiction after video of him assaulting a man and using a racial slur went viral this week.

UFC released a statement Thursday saying the promotion is "troubled" by the video, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN:

"The conduct displayed by Perry is not reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and he acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues with alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavior counseling."

UFC said it does not plan on offering Perry a next fight at this time. The promotion plans on reevaluating his status after he completes treatment.

Video showed Perry hitting an older man and shouting the N-word several times in an incident that led to him being charged with misdemeanor assault. According to the police report, Perry hit at least three people, including a woman.

One victim told police he could not remember what happened after being knocked unconscious.

Perry, who is white but claims to have taken an ancestry test that shows him as being two percent African, has used racial epithets openly in the past without punishment from UFC. His use of the word drew criticism from many in the UFC community, including strawweight Angela Hill, who is Black.