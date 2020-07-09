Jorge Masvidal Says Kamaru Usman Is 'Nowhere Near as Good as Advertised'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Jorge Masvidal of the United States fights against Nate Diaz (not pictured) of the United States in the Welterweight
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman sports a 16-1 professional record, including a 15-match winning streak. He hasn't lost since May 2013 and is No. 6 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Jorge Masvidal isn't impressed, however.

The No. 3-ranked contender for Usman's welterweight belt at UFC 251 on Saturday said the champion is "nowhere near as good as advertised," per MMA Fighting.

That quote follows a consistent theme that Masvidal has conveyed about Usman in recent months. Of note, Masvidal said this in December: "I'm going to embarrass him. People will think I've gone full heel with how badly I embarrass him. Our skill sets are nowhere near the same."

A fight between the two wasn't set up at the time, but that changed quickly as Masvidal was named as a replacement at UFC 251 for Gilbert Burns, who was scheduled to face Usman for the 170-pound belt before testing positive for COVID-19.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

