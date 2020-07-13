Ranking the Greatest WWE Championship Matches of the 21st Century

1 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Narrowing the list down was a painstaking task, leading to many incredible matches missing the top 10. Many factors went into deciding what makes one bout greater than another, but ultimately it is all subjective. These are a few incredible contests that just missed our list.

CM Punk (c) vs. Daniel Bryan (Over the Limit 2012)

In 2012, a legitimate argument could have been made that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan were the two best in the world, so a technical contest between them was a dream match for many. This was all about these two men establishing themselves in WWE beyond their success outside the company.

They did just that in a physical and intense struggle in which both had moments of dominance. The pacing and technique here makes it a quiet classic, though it was never treated that way by WWE.

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. John Cena vs. Seth Rollins (Royal Rumble 2015)

Anyone who has wondered what WWE sees in Brock Lesnar only needs to watch this match. The Beast Incarnate was an absolute force of nature that John Cena and Seth Rollins could only hope to contain.

This was a quintessential Triple Threat match between three men with peak chemistry. It is clear how much they all wanted to carry the WWE Championship into WrestleMania 31, but only one man could. It had to be Lesnar. This is a modern classic with all the bells and whistles.

Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 31)

Despite a painfully awkward build, The Beast Incarnate and Roman Reigns came to work at WrestleMania. This shocking classic has layers behind its story that few other 'Mania matches could even reach.

Lesnar beat down and bloodied Reigns in what looked to be a one-sided affair until The Big Dog found his moment. However, his comeback was more about survival than winning.

Then Rollins came running down the aisle and added one of the greatest Money in the Bank cash-ins of all time to his resume.

Sheamus (c) vs. Daniel Bryan (Extreme Rules 2012)

While Sheamus' 18-second debacle of a victory over The "Yes" Man at WrestleMania 28 is more widely remembered, the two made up for the disappointment with a classic just one month later. This 2-out-of-3 Falls clash was built on the ingenuity of Bryan.

It was at this time that he was beginning to show the WWE Universe he was one of the best of all time. He got himself intentionally disqualified to do lasting damage to Sheamus, leaving the champion vulnerable, but The Celtic Warrior escaped with the final fall.

Christian (c) vs. Randy Orton (SummerSlam 2011)

This match is arguably one of the most underrated title matches of all time. Competing on the same night as Cena and Punk, Christian and Randy Orton outshined the rematch of the decade. This clash was brutal and personal from the opening to the closing bell.

Captain Charisma put in perhaps the greatest performance of his WWE career, taking every opportunity to wear down The Viper. Orton fired back with some of the most motivated work of his career before sealing a career highlight with an RKO on the steel steps.