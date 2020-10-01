Broncos' Noah Fant Carted off After Suffering Ankle Injury

Don Wright/Associated Press

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant suffered an ankle injury and was carted off during Thursday's game against the New York Jets.

He was later ruled out during the fourth quarter, according to NFL Network's James Palmer.

Fant entered play with 14 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in his second NFL season.

The Broncos took Fant with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He played all 16 games during his rookie year, amassing 40 catches for 562 yards and three touchdowns.

The ex-Iowa star got off to a slow start, catching just 20 passes for 185 yards and one score in his first eight games. He did not register more than 37 yards in any single game.

But Fant turned it up in the second half of the year with 20 receptions for 377 yards and two scores. He showed a penchant for the big play, catching a 75-yard touchdown pass against the Cleveland Browns and snagging four passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in an upset road win over the AFC South champion Houston Texans.

Losing the 6'4", 249-pound tight end is a tough blow for the Broncos offense, but the team does have some reinforcements to stem the tide.

Nick Vannett should step in for Fant. The ex-Seattle Seahawk and Pittsburgh Steeler caught 17 passes for 166 yards last year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Denver is short-handed at wideout with Courtland Sutton out for the year due to a torn ACL, but rookie Jerry Jeudy and DaeSean Hamilton can help fill the aerial attack void.