Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie's Film Company Announces 'The Meaning of Hitler' Movie

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Play/Action Picture, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie's documentary film company, announced the completion of its first movie Thursday, titled The Meaning of Hitler.

Lurie will serve as an executive producer for the doc, which is described as "an interrogation of our culture’s fascination with Hitler and Nazism set against the backdrop of the current rise of white supremacy, the normalization of antisemitism and the weaponization of history itself that was filmed in nine countries over three years," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.