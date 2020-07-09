Report: Nikola Jokic Still in Serbia Because of 'Travel Issues' Amid COVID-19

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic remains in Serbia while dealing with travel issues, with no official timetable for his return to the United States.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post updated Jokic's status. It was previously known he did not travel to Orlando, Florida, with the Nuggets, but the team did not disclose whether he was in Serbia or the United States.

Jokic tested positive for COVID-19 in late June but has since tested negative in Serbia, per Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Post. The Nuggets plan to fly Jokic into Orlando, where he will have to successfully pass two coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart and then undergo a quarantine period, per NBA policy.

