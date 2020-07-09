NBA Players to Have After-Hours Access to Certain Disney World Rides for Restart

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - JULY 1: A general overall exterior view of the Gran Destino Tower at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort as part of the NBA Restart 2020 on July 1, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

While stationed at Walt Disney World Resort of the resumption of the 2019-20 season, NBA players will have limited access to attractions at the amusement park. And they'll get to skip the lines.

USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt reported players won't have carte blanche at Disney but will be able to enter the park to ride select rides after hours. Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom, Rock 'N' Roller Coaster at Hollywood Studios and Test Track at Epcot will be among those available.

Zillgitt added that players and team staff members will also have three golf courses available and the opportunity to go on fishing and boating trips.

That will undoubtedly help stave off the potential cabin fever that could emerge inside the NBA's "bubble" at Disney.

The league announced in June it would have 22 teams travel to Florida to restart the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The exhibition season will start July 22, with the regular season resuming July 30.

Beyond restricting travel, the NBA also laid out guidelines for personnel to follow to limit the spread of COVID-19. San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan underscored how detailed the coronavirus protocols are when he drew attention to how players are prohibited from playing doubles in table tennis.

