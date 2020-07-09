Dana White Discusses Holding UFC 251 on 'Fight Island' Amid COVID-19

Chris Unger/Getty Images

With UFC 251 on the horizon, UFC President Dana White discussed the importance of staging a major event on the company's "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Saturday's card will be the first of four on Yas Island this month.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take, White called UFC 251 "huge" and said it was important for the company to hold shows internationally because it otherwise "would've burned out all of the American talent."

He also explained some of the logistics behind Fight Island.

UFC personnel are tested and quarantined in Las Vegas before flying to Abu Dhabi. Upon arriving, they're transported to their hotel, where they quarantine for another 48 hours. They'll undergo regular testing leading up to the event.

White said it has to be "near impossible" to test positive for COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi based on the safety policies put into place.

The UFC had to scramble for a new main event after Gilbert Burns tested positive, forcing him to withdraw from his fight with Kamaru Usman. The promotion worked quickly to slot Jorge Masvidal into the bout.

Like every other major sports league in the world, the UFC paused operations in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It returned in May and held four events without fans at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. It has since utilized its Apex training facility in Las Vegas.

The next show on Fight Island after UFC 251 is on July 15. A featherweight clash between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige is the headline bout. Frankie Edgar was originally supposed to face Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event, but ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported Monday that Munhoz had tested positive for COVID-19.