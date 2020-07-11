Top Landing Spots for Raheem Mostert in Potential NFL Trade

0 of 5

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

In the NFL, player storylines change quickly. During the 2019-20 postseason, San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert emerged from under the radar as a key playmaker in the 49ers' run to the Super Bowl. Now, he likely feels underappreciated.

On Wednesday, Mostert requested a trade through his agent, Brett Tessler, who highlighted his client's league-leading 5.6 yards per carry among running backs.

Last offseason, Mostert signed a three-year, $8.7 million extension primarily as a special teamer.

Mostert logged 137 rush attempts for 772 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2019 season, and coupled with the 49ers' decision to trade Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins, the 28-year-old should see an increased workload as Tevin Coleman's partner in the backfield. As a result, he wants appropriate compensation for an expanded role.

The 49ers hope to see Jerick McKinnon back in action after he missed the last two seasons with knee injuries, though the dual-threat tailback is still on the path to recovery. For now, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan must decide if Coleman and Jeff Wilson Jr. have enough to carry the ground attack or if they must accommodate Mostert's financial demands.

As the 49ers weigh their options, we'll take a look at potential landing spots for Mostert based on team fit and need at running back across the league.