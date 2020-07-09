UFC 251 Predictions: Bleacher Report Staff Main Card Picks

1 of 5

Lyle Fitzsimmons

It's put up or shut up time for Paige VanZant. She's at the end of a contract, has lost three of her last five fights and has been among the fighters campaigning out loud for better pay.

That's all well and good, but unless she defeats Amanda Ribas—who's 3-0 in the UFC and hasn't lost a fight of any kind in nearly five years—it's unlikely to make much of an impact. And that's a problem, because in her limited run thus far, Ribas has seemed like the real deal. A black belt in both jiu-jitsu and judo, she's picked up a submission and two wide decisions in three bouts and seems the more well-rounded commodity here.

Ribas via unanimous decision

Kelsey McCarson

Like Lyle says, all the situational things in this fight make it seem like Ribas is going to win. Her career trajectory is up at present, while VanZant seems like she might be on her way out of the sport or at least gone from the UFC roster.

As noted in my UFC 251 value picks for bettors piece, I like Ribas overall, but the odds being so much in her favor over VanZant seem wacky to me, so backing the underdog in hopes of a big score isn't a bad idea. But just picking the fight outright? Easy call for Ribas.

Ribas via unanimous decision

Scott Harris

Yeah, I'm with Lyle on this one; it's pretty open and shut. VanZant's heart hasn't been in fighting for quite some time now, and that win over Rachel Ostovich wasn't quite enough to right the ship. Ribas should win this going away.

Ribas via unanimous decision

Tom Taylor

Ribas will enter her UFC 251 fight with VanZant as the biggest betting favorite on the whole card. While I think VanZant will put up a much better fight than the oddsmakers do, I think Ribas will come out on top.

She's outlanded her first three UFC opponents, and I suspect she can do the same against VanZant. As Lyle pointed out, she also has black belts in jiu-jitsu and judo, so she should have VanZant's number on the mat.

VanZant's heart and experience should keep her in the fight for the duration, but Ribas has her beat across the board.

Ribas via unanimous decision