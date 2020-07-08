UFC 251: Breaking Down the Best Value Picks for Gamblers

3 of 4

Mike Roach/Getty Images

This is the part where I'm supposed to tell you to never back a fighter based on your feelings, but here I am tipping Jorge Masvidal to beat Kamaru Usman in the main event.

To make things super clear, the bet probably doesn't make sense from the data-driven model that bettors should almost always employ when making their picks. Usman's wrestling game is second to none at 170, and if you review his striking stats, you'll see he's actually as good or better than Masvidal in just about every important category.

But sometimes you just have to go with your gut. In fact, sometimes the price of the upset pick combines with the situational aspects of a fight to make that the right move.

At least, that's what I'm telling myself.

Such is the case with Masvidal beating Usman on Fight Island.

Masvidal reinvented himself after successive losses in 2017. He's not nearly the same fighter he was in the past, and I think he has the right blend of power and prowess to score the upset win over Usman.

Usman spent all camp preparing himself to face his original opponent, Gilbert Burns, this weekend. Something tells me Masvidal kept his training regime up with the sole purpose of being ready to face Usman next.

That's what will separate the fighters come fight night. When things get tough, Masdvial will rise to the occasion because he's remained entirely focused since his last fight at UFC 244 on taking that title belt away from Usman.

Best Bet: Back Masvidal by any method at +250