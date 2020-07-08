Cam Newton to Wear No. 1 Jersey with Patriots

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will don the No. 1 that he wore with the Carolina Panthers for the first part of his NFL career, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Newton wore No. 2 at Westlake High School in Atlanta and did so again when he guided Auburn to the BCS National Championship in 2011. He switched to No. 1 after the Panthers picked him first overall in the 2011 draft.

The 2015 NFL MVP called signals for Carolina for nine seasons, leading the team to the postseason four times. The Panthers won three NFC South titles and the 2015 NFC title with Newton under center.

Carolina released him in March, and Newton landed with the Pats on a one-year deal in July.

Regardless of what jersey number Newton sports, the Patriots could be getting an absolute steal in the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner, who has been dominant at times during his nine-year NFL career.

The dual-threat quarterback has rushed for 58 touchdowns and 4,806 yards, including a career high of 754 yards in 2017.

Through the air, Newton has completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 182 more touchdowns on 7.3 yards per attempt.

The ex-Auburn star isn't far off from his peak despite playing only two games last year because of a Lisfranc injury. He amassed 26 touchdowns (22 passing, four rushing) and just seven interceptions in his first 11 games of the 2018 season, in addition to 417 rushing yards and four scores.

Recurring shoulder injuries that have hindered Newton over the past few seasons limited him in his final three games, however, and the Panthers shut him down prior to Week 16.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Newton turned in a clean bill of health following a March physical. If he can return to his form from a few years ago, then the Pats could be in line to increase their 11-year AFC East title streak despite losing six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via free agency.

The Patriots are slated to open their 2020 season at home Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.