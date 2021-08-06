Report: Vikings' Justin Jefferson's Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as AC Joint Sprain

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder during Friday's training camp practice.

The second-year pro was seen grabbing at the joint but the Vikings said the ailment was "not serious," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who noted further testing will be done this weekend:

Jefferson was been phenomenal for the Vikings in his rookie season, catching 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020.

Minnesota selected Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft after the ex-LSU star amassed 111 receptions, 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns for the undefeated national champion Tigers.

He arguably posted the most impressive individual stat line of the year against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff national semifinal game with 14 catches for 227 yards and four scores.

Jefferson rode that momentum into the pre-draft process as part of a loaded wideout class that included Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma's Cee Dee Lamb, among others. He was the fifth wideout taken in the class.

The 6'1", 202-pound pass-catcher soon found himself in an advantageous spot for playing time as the Vikings entered the draft with an open spot on the depth chart after trading Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

He and Adam Thielen have formed a dynamic wideout duo in Minnesota and figure to do so for years to come. Jefferson's rookie year ended with 88 catches, 1,400 yards and seven scores.

The Vikings will work to make sure the injury doesn't impact Jefferson's long-term health with the start of the season a few weeks away. Minnesota travels to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 on September 12.