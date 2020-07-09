Lakers Rumors: Latest on Jason Kidd Amid Buzz on LeBron James, Knicks

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Jason Kidd joined the Los Angeles Lakers staff in July 2019, but he might not be an assistant for long.

The former All-Star point guard has interviewed twice with the New York Knicks, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. Kidd recently met with Knicks' president Leon Rose, senior adviser William Wesley and general manager Scott Perry.

Berman noted some insiders view Kidd as the "lone long-shot threat" to beat out Tim Thibodeau for the Knicks' job.

No matter what happens, though, 2020 is probably only the start of Kidd being included in coaching rumors. The reason is simple: personal connections to LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"LeBron loves Kidd," an anonymous team executive told Berman. "But Giannis swears by him."

Although the Lakers ultimately hired Frank Vogel, they interviewed and considered Kidd last summer. Some viewed him as the logical replacement if the Lakers move on from Vogel at some point. Fair or not, that speculation cast a shadow on his hiring.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

And it will only follow Kidd if he leaves Los Angeles.

"Two sources have independently said James regards (Kidd) as the only person alive who sees the game of basketball with his level of clarity," ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz said earlier this year.

While that's not to suggest LeBron would follow Kidd, it's evidence of how much James reveres the Hall of Famer.

Giannis, on the other hand, will be connected more closely because he's set to become a free agent next summer.

Larry Drew coached the Milwaukee Bucks in Antetokounmpo's first season, but Kidd took over in 2014. He mustered a 139-152 record with two early postseason exits in three-plus years. Kidd oversaw the Bucks as Antetokounmpo developed into an All-Star.

How much credit Kidd deserves for Antetokounmpo's rise is up for debate. Still, it's obvious Kidd made a positive impression on the league's reigning MVP, and that certainly doesn't hurt.

"I think the Knicks' young players would relate to him," a personnel source told Berman. "Whether a factor for Giannis, wherever [Kidd] goes to coach, that team most definitely will have a seat at that dinner table when the time comes."

In all likelihood, the Knicks will hire Thibodeau, and Kidd will probably remain with the Lakers for 2020-21.

But if Antetokounmpo hasn't signed an extension with Milwaukee and is a free agent next offseason, it's a safe bet rumors will connect him and Kidd—and LeBron will be watching closely.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.