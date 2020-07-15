Ranking the Best Recruiting Classes of the Last 5 Years

0 of 5

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

National signing day is typically an exciting moment for college football programs. Every year, fans believe this signing class will be the foundation of a conference or national champion. Analysts often get carried away projecting the freshmen who will thrive right away.

However, none of the celebrations matter in the fall.

Looking back at the last five recruiting cycles—excluding 2020, because the signees have yet to play a game—Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State have landed the five highest-rated classes. Dozens of 5-star prospects have highlighted those hauls.

But which one—based on actual on-field production and not high school ranking—is the best?

Note: Transfers are not included at the second school. For example, Ohio State does not get credit for Justin Fields because he initially enrolled at Georgia.