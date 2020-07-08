Former CFB Player Phillip Blanks Catches Child Thrown from Burning Building

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Phillip Blanks was a wide receiver in college but made the most important catch of his life earlier this month.

The 28-year-old caught a three-year-old boy who was thrown from the balcony of a third-floor apartment that was on fire.

"I just had tunnel vision on the patio, and when the boy got thrown off the balcony, it was just me and the boy," Blanks told ABC7 News. "I didn't see anything else."

The Michigan native played receiver at Saddleback College in Southern California and also served in the United States Marines Corps while spending time in 12 different countries.

While the three-year-old was rushed to the hospital, the 30-year-old mother died in the fire shortly after saving her child.