The Basketball Tournament 2020 Results: House of 'Paign Stuns Carmen's Crew

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

MUENCHEN, GERMANY - JUNE 08: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) A basketball is seen flying through a basketball hoop at the BBL final tournament, EWE Baskets Oldenburg vs. ratiopharm ulm on June 08, 2020 in Muenchen Germany. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
DeFodi Images/Getty Images

House of 'Paign pulled off the biggest upset of The Basketball Tournament 2020, knocking off defending champion and No. 1 seed Carmen's Crew in the round of 16.

The No. 16 seed earned its second straight win to grab a spot in the quarterfinals along with Red Scare, which defeated Big X on Wednesday.

House of 'Paign is mostly filled with Illinois alumni, but it was former South Dakota State star Mike Daum who led the way with 23 points and eight rebounds on 8-of-10 shooting.

The seventh-highest scorer in NCAA history was able to lead his team to an 11-point lead in the second quarter. Though Carmen's Crew eventually went ahead, the underdogs never relented and eventually pulled away for a 76-68 win.

Carmen's Crew, filled with Ohio State alumni, had been one of the most consistent performers in this tournament over the years, finally winning it all last season. 

David Lighty finished with 21 points to lead the team, but it wasn't enough as the squad was eliminated in its first game of the tournament.

In the first round-of-16 game from Columbus on Wednesday, Red Scare earned a 77-68 victory over Big X.

The two teams kept things close for the first three quarters and were tied at 62 in the fourth. Red Scare then pulled away with 15 of the final 21 points, especially dominating during the Elam Ending. 

Trevon Hughes was the biggest star for Big X, a team consisting mostly of alumni from Big Ten schools. The Wisconsin product finished with 20 points, including 15 in the first half.

Former Michigan State big man Nick Ward also contributed with 11 points, five boards and three blocks.

However, Red Scare seemed to have more chemistry as a team made up of Dayton alumni. Darrell Davis (15 points) especially took over late with his aggressiveness in the lane:

Ryan Mikesell then sealed the win with his fourth three-pointer of the day, giving him 14 points:

Red Scare are looking to make another deep run after reaching the regional final a year ago.

The round of 16 will conclude Thursday with The Money Team against Herd That, followed by Overseas Elite against Armored Athlete. House of 'Paign and Red Scare will battle later in the week with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

