Patty Mills Donating $1M+ Spurs Salary from NBA Restart to Social Justice Causes

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills announced he will donate his entire salary from the NBA's restart—over $1 million—to the Black Lives Matter movement in Australia and the We Got You campaign, according to Travis Recek of Spectrum News.

"I'm playing in Orlando because I don't want to leave any money on the table that could be going to Black communities," the Australian said Wednesday, per Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News.

