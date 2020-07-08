Patty Mills Donating $1M+ Spurs Salary from NBA Restart to Social Justice Causes

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - FEBRUARY 23: Patty Mills #8 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 23, 2020 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills announced he will donate his entire salary from the NBA's restart—over $1 million—to the Black Lives Matter movement in Australia and the We Got You campaign, according to Travis Recek of Spectrum News.

"I'm playing in Orlando because I don't want to leave any money on the table that could be going to Black communities," the Australian said Wednesday, per Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Will the NBA Champion Require an Asterisk?

    Only if these players don't play

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will the NBA Champion Require an Asterisk?

    Nekias Duncan
    via Bleacher Report

    Perfect FA for Every Superstar Duo

    @GregSwartz finds the best fitting player to maximize dynamic duos

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Perfect FA for Every Superstar Duo

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    How Teams Blew It with LeBron

    NBA owners and execs who lost ‘The Decision’ take you inside their failed pitch meetings 10 years later ➡️

    @RicBucher will be answering your questions in app at 4ET

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Teams Blew It with LeBron

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Gregg Popovich will coach the Spurs in NBA restart

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Report: Gregg Popovich will coach the Spurs in NBA restart

    Noah_Magaro-George
    via Pounding The Rock