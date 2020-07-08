Glazer on Deshaun Watson to Patriots: 'Absolutely No Shot That Will Ever Happen'

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Despite Bill O'Brien's often questionable roster moves as general manager of the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson is unlikely to leave the franchise to join the New England Patriots.

In a mailbag for The Athletic, Jay Glazer said Watson will be with the Texans "for a good decade or so" and that "there is absolutely no shot" the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback will play for the Patriots.

After the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in March, Watson sent out a series of cryptic tweets that led to speculation about his future in Houston:

But O'Brien told reporters in January: "We want him [Watson] to be a Houston Texan for his career. He is a great person, he's a great football player, and he means a lot to this organization, to this city, to this league. I just don't want to get into the nuts and bolts of when you would do that and all those different things. Those things take time, but we want him here for a long time."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported last month that Watson is negotiating for a three-year extension from the Texans, which would tie him to the organization through 2024.

The potential short-term extension has been a popular tactic for a number of quarterbacks. Dak Prescott, who has signed his one-year franchise tender with the Dallas Cowboys, is seeking a four-year extension, while the Cowboys are offering him five, per Florio.

Russell Wilson signed a four-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks in April 2019. Shorter deals allow quarterbacks to hit free agency at a younger age, allowing them to potentially sign for more guaranteed money later on, assuming the salary cap keeps going up.

The Patriots, meanwhile, signed Cam Newton in late June on a one-year deal, and they also have Jarrett Stidham, but he only threw four passes during his rookie year backing up Tom Brady in 2019.