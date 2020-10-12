    Keenan Allen Won't Return for Chargers vs. Saints Because of Back Injury

    Adam Wells
October 13, 2020
    Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints after suffering a back injury during the first half.

    Allen had two receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown prior to exiting.

    After dealing with injuries early in his career, Allen has been a steady presence in the Chargers lineup for the past three seasons. The 28-year-old hasn't missed a game since a season-ending ACL injury in the first game of 2016. 

    Being able to stay on the field has allowed Allen to showcase his unique talents. He's been named to the Pro Bowl and recorded at least 136 targets, 97 receptions, 1,196 yards and six touchdowns in each of the past three seasons. 

    Allen's presence in the lineup is particularly important this season with the Chargers undergoing changes at quarterback. Philip Rivers joined the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent. Tyrod Taylor started the season under center, but rookie Justin Herbert took over after Taylor suffered a punctured lung last month.

    Having a reliable No. 1 receiver on the outside can do a lot to ease the pressure on Herbert. With Allen sidelined, Mike Williams will take over as the top target on the outside with Jalen Guyton on the other side.

