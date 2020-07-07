Nets Rumors: Lance Thomas Among Candidates for Potential Replacement Players

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas, right, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Al Horford during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly considering veteran forward Lance Thomas as a replacement option heading into the NBA restart in Orlando, according to Ian Begley of SNY.  

The Nets will be extremely shorthanded with Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince, DeAndre Jordan and Wilson Chandler all unavailable, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Dinwiddie, Prince and Jordan each tested positive for COVID-19, while Chandler opted out to spend more time with his family.

Brooklyn will also be without Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Nicolas Claxton as they each recover from season-ending injuries.

The team is also eyeing Amir Johnson, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Thomas could provide more depth in the post as a 6'8" forward with eight years of NBA experience. Though he didn't appear in an NBA game during the regular season, he spent the preseason with the Nets before being waived in October.

His last competitive game came with the New York Knicks, where he spent parts of five seasons. He appeared in 46 games for New York in 2018-19, starting 17 while averaging 17.0 minutes per game.

Over the course of his career, Thomas has averaged 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range.

The Nets could use all the help they can get as they try to retain their No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and potentially make a run in the playoffs.

