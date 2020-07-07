Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: 'Odds Likely Increasing' DE Signs with Seahawks

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Free agent Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned, giving the Seattle Seahawks a chance to bring back the pass-rusher in 2020.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported the "odds [are] likely increasing he plays another year in Seattle with every other option that falls through."

The team could offer Clowney a one-year deal, which would allow him to test free agency next season, though it wouldn't reach the $15-16 million annual salary the Seahawks initially offered.

The 27-year-old has proved himself in the past with three Pro Bowl selections and 24.5 sacks from 2016-18, but he's coming off a disappointing 2019 season. He appeared in 13 games but was limited by a core muscle injury, finishing with just three sacks.

A one-year deal could be risky, but it could also allow him to improve his stock before signing a long-term deal in 2021.

Clowney was seeking a deal worth $18-20 million per year, according to Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Though the market wasn't what he expected, there are still several interested parties.

Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reported Monday the Las Vegas Raiders offered Clowney a deal but that there were two or three better offers on the table.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in May that the Cleveland Browns made the "richest offer," via ESPN's Jake Trotter.

The Seahawks clearly aren't out of it, however, and are trying to re-sign a player who cost them a third-round pick and two players in a September trade with the Houston Texans. Per Condotta, Seattle is "waiting in the wings and available to pounce."