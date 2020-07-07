Gerrit Cole Shines in Yankees' Simulated Game, Strikes out 6 in 1-Hit Effort

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB season is still a few weeks away, but Gerrit Cole is already looking sharp.

The New York Yankees pitcher was impressive in an intrasquad game Tuesday, allowing just one hit in five innings, according to Sweeny Murti of WFAN.

His only blemish was an opposite-field home run by Miguel Andujar:

Cole otherwise struck out six with two walks while throwing 67 pitches, per Murti.

Even though it was just a scrimmage against his own teammates, the 29-year-old did take it seriously.

"I was trying to win," he said afterward, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. "Unfortunately we lost."

Cole is heading into his first year in New York after signing a nine-year, $324 million contract in the offseason that made him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history.

The coronavirus pandemic pushed back the start of the regular season, leaving the pitcher with limited action alongside his new team. He made four appearances during spring training, allowing seven earned runs in nine innings.

Tuesday's performance was more indicative of what we have come to expect from the three-time All-Star.

Cole led the American League with a 2.50 ERA and 326 strikeouts while going 20-5. He finished second in AL Cy Young voting to Houston Astros teammate Justin Verlander.

He will try to replicate that level of production with the Yankees when the season begins on July 23 against the Washington Nationals.