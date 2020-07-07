Colorado's La'Vontae Shenault Arrested on Misdemeanor DUI Charge, More

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 7, 2020

BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of the field as the California Golden Bears offense takes on the Colorado Buffaloes defense at Folsom Field on September 10, 2011 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Fort Collins, Colorado police have arrested Colorado wide receiver La'Vontae Shenault and booked him on misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving without headlamps at night and a driver's license violation. 

Per Kelly Lyell of the Fort Collins Coloradoan, police records indicate that Shenault was arrested in the Campus West neighborhood near Colorado State University at 12:41 a.m. MT on Sunday.

Shenault was released from Larimer County Jail after posting $1,250 on a personal recognizance bond, per jail and court records that Lyell cited.

Police pulled over Shenault after they saw a vehicle being operated without headlights, per Fort Collins police spokesperson Kate Kimble.

The officer reported seeing signs of impairment before arresting Shenault, who played his first season at Colorado in 2019.

Shenault, a 3-star recruit out of DeSoto, Texas, was ranked as the No. 48 wideout in the class of 2019, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He had 135 receptions for 1,717 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons for DeSoto High School.

Shenault appeared in four games for the Buffaloes last year and preserved his redshirt status. He's listed as one of three backups on the wideout depth chart for 2020, per Ourlads.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Shenault is the younger brother of ex-Colorado wideout Laviska Shenault, who is a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars after going 42nd overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

Related

    Buffaloes LB Jash Allen enters transfer portal

    Colorado Buffaloes Football logo
    Colorado Buffaloes Football

    Buffaloes LB Jash Allen enters transfer portal

    Sam Metivier
    via The Ralphie Report

    2020 Top Buffs Countdown: No. 14

    Colorado Buffaloes Football logo
    Colorado Buffaloes Football

    2020 Top Buffs Countdown: No. 14

    BuffStampede.com
    via BuffStampede.com

    Jash Allen enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

    Colorado Buffaloes Football logo
    Colorado Buffaloes Football

    Jash Allen enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

    BuffStampede.com
    via BuffStampede.com

    CFB Position U: Tight End

    @kenyondavid picks the schools that produce the most TE talent and crowns one the real 'Tight End U'

    Colorado Buffaloes Football logo
    Colorado Buffaloes Football

    CFB Position U: Tight End

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report