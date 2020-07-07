Colorado's La'Vontae Shenault Arrested on Misdemeanor DUI Charge, More

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Fort Collins, Colorado police have arrested Colorado wide receiver La'Vontae Shenault and booked him on misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving without headlamps at night and a driver's license violation.

Per Kelly Lyell of the Fort Collins Coloradoan, police records indicate that Shenault was arrested in the Campus West neighborhood near Colorado State University at 12:41 a.m. MT on Sunday.

Shenault was released from Larimer County Jail after posting $1,250 on a personal recognizance bond, per jail and court records that Lyell cited.

Police pulled over Shenault after they saw a vehicle being operated without headlights, per Fort Collins police spokesperson Kate Kimble.

The officer reported seeing signs of impairment before arresting Shenault, who played his first season at Colorado in 2019.

Shenault, a 3-star recruit out of DeSoto, Texas, was ranked as the No. 48 wideout in the class of 2019, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He had 135 receptions for 1,717 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons for DeSoto High School.

Shenault appeared in four games for the Buffaloes last year and preserved his redshirt status. He's listed as one of three backups on the wideout depth chart for 2020, per Ourlads.

Shenault is the younger brother of ex-Colorado wideout Laviska Shenault, who is a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars after going 42nd overall in the 2020 NFL draft.