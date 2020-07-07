Usain Bolt Shares Photo of Newborn Daughter Olympia Lightning on Twitter

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2020

Jamaica's former sprinter Usain Bolt is seen during the athletics women's 200m medal ceremony during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAEED KHAN (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)
SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt shared a photo of his daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt, who was born in May:

Bolt announced in January that he and girlfriend Kasi Bennett were expecting their first child. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed the birth of Olympia on May 18 while congratulating the couple. 

Bolt walked away from competitive track and field following the 2017 World Athletics Championships. He captured a bronze medal in the 100-meter dash, finishing 0.03 seconds behind winner Justin Gatlin.

It was a nondescript finish to one of the most decorated careers in athletics history. In addition to his Olympic haul, the 33-year-old was an 11-time gold medalist at the World Championships.

Bolt's 9.58-second 100-meter dash in the 2009 World Championships remains the fastest time ever in the event.

Citing the pressure his daughter would face due to his prodigious achievements on the track, he told People magazine in February he'd be happy if she didn't follow in his footsteps.

"I think it's the hardest thing when you have a dad that is a superstar in a supersport, I don't think you should do that sport," Bolt said. "I think you should do something else because there is so much pressure on you to live up to expectations."

