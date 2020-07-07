Video: Mike D'Antoni Jokes About Rockets Defense Adapting to Social Distancing

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Head coach Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 02, 2020 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Rockets 125-123. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni knows his defense has been a punchline this season and in years past.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests remaining at least six feet away from others to limit the spread of COVID-19. Maintaining social distancing will be impossible for NBA players, though, when they resume the 2019-20 season later this month.

However, D'Antoni quipped to reporters, "That's how we guard anyway."

Because his teams have been so focused on pushing the tempo and scoring as quickly and efficiently as possible, D'Antoni built a reputation for worrying less about the defensive side.

The Rockets are fourth in pace, per NBA.com, so it's natural they might allow a higher volume of points. That doesn't speak to how effective they are on that end of the floor, however. Houston is 22nd in opponent scoring (114.4 points per game) but a slightly more respectable 15th in defensive rating (109.9 points per 100 possessions).

At least D'Antoni can have some fun at his own expense.    

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Dinwiddie Sitting Out Restart

    Nets guard tweets he won't play in Orlando after another positive COVID-19 test on Monday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dinwiddie Sitting Out Restart

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Beal Won't Play in Restart Due to Shoulder Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Beal Won't Play in Restart Due to Shoulder Injury

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Mavs ✍️

    Inside Mark Cuban’s evolution from transcendent personal brand to innovative NBA team owner

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Mavs ✍️

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    @BR_NBA Top 100: SGs

    @AndrewDBailey and @danfavale rank 2020's best shooters in part two of our top 100 series ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    @BR_NBA Top 100: SGs

    Andy Bailey and Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report