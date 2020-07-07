Video: Mike D'Antoni Jokes About Rockets Defense Adapting to Social Distancing

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni knows his defense has been a punchline this season and in years past.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests remaining at least six feet away from others to limit the spread of COVID-19. Maintaining social distancing will be impossible for NBA players, though, when they resume the 2019-20 season later this month.

However, D'Antoni quipped to reporters, "That's how we guard anyway."

Because his teams have been so focused on pushing the tempo and scoring as quickly and efficiently as possible, D'Antoni built a reputation for worrying less about the defensive side.

The Rockets are fourth in pace, per NBA.com, so it's natural they might allow a higher volume of points. That doesn't speak to how effective they are on that end of the floor, however. Houston is 22nd in opponent scoring (114.4 points per game) but a slightly more respectable 15th in defensive rating (109.9 points per 100 possessions).

At least D'Antoni can have some fun at his own expense.