DeSean Jackson Says He Doesn't Hate Jews After Promoting Hitler, Farrakhan on IG

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson addressed the controversy surrounding his posting of anti-Semitic quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler.

"Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way," Jackson wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday (via ESPN.com). "I have no hatred in my heart toward no one!! Equality. Equality."

Warning: Anti-Semitic quotes follow

The three-time Pro Bowler had screenshotted a passage that said "Jews will blackmail America" to hide the supposed truth that "the Negroes are the real Children of Israel."

"The will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if Negroes know who they were," the portion read.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice wrote that the quote from Hitler was "dubious at best, traced backward to e-books published by authors of little repute," which does little to fundamentally change the situation.

Joe Banner, who served as president of the Eagles from 2001 to 2012 and CEO of the Cleveland Browns in 2012 and 2013, condemned Jackson's posts:

Jackson also praised Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, in a pair of Instagram posts. Of Farrakhan, he wrote, "This man powerful."

The Southern Poverty Law Center wrote that Farrakhan "routinely accuses Jews of manipulating the U.S. government and controlling the levers of world power" before highlighting some of his past anti-Semitic comments, which included calling his Jewish critics "termites."