WWE and AEW Stars in Danger of Flaming out in 2020

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, 2020 will go down as the weirdest year in WWE and AEW history. As a result, several Superstars are now in danger of being forgotten after shining so bright.

Whether it’s due to porous booking from creative—I’m looking at you, WWE—or just a lack of time and focus on television, former champions such as Aleister Black, SoCal Uncensored and Shayna Baszler have been put on the backburner.

Some of the wrestlers not being focused on every week could be part of long-term storytelling with a slow burn, but WWE and AEW could be at risk of losing the audience’s excitement about the performers if there is nothing to get excited about.

Here are the stars in both major companies at risk of flaming out in 2020.