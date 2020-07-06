Rockets' Austin Rivers Wants to Wear Trayvon Martin's Name on Jersey in Restart

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers signaled his desire to wear the name of Trayvon Martin on the back of his jersey when the NBA resumes action later this month near Orlando, Florida.

Martin was shot and killed in Sanford, Florida. Rivers spent time in the state while his dad coached the Orlando Magic.

"Would love to honor [Martin] and his family and help keep his name alive and strong," he wrote in an Instagram Story. "I want Trayvon on my back as I head to go lace em up in Orlando!!"

George Zimmerman was charged with murder in the February 2012 killing of Martin, and a jury acquitted him in July 2013.

To support the Black Lives Matter movement and raise further awareness for the ongoing demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism, the NBA is allowing players to wear social justice-themed messages in place of their names on the back of their jerseys.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears listed the 29 slogans that had been approved by the NBA and NBA Players Association.

Rivers is unlikely to be successful with his plea. Spears reported that players collectively decided not to reference "those who have died in police custody or in racially motivated incidents" for fear of possibly offending friends or family members of victims who weren't displayed.