Rockets' Austin Rivers Wants to Wear Trayvon Martin's Name on Jersey in Restart

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 02: Austin Rivers #25 of the Houston Rockets in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 02, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. New York Knicks defeated the Houston Rockets 125-123. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers signaled his desire to wear the name of Trayvon Martin on the back of his jersey when the NBA resumes action later this month near Orlando, Florida.

Martin was shot and killed in Sanford, Florida. Rivers spent time in the state while his dad coached the Orlando Magic.

"Would love to honor [Martin] and his family and help keep his name alive and strong," he wrote in an Instagram Story. "I want Trayvon on my back as I head to go lace em up in Orlando!!"

George Zimmerman was charged with murder in the February 2012 killing of Martin, and a jury acquitted him in July 2013.

To support the Black Lives Matter movement and raise further awareness for the ongoing demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism, the NBA is allowing players to wear social justice-themed messages in place of their names on the back of their jerseys.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears listed the 29 slogans that had been approved by the NBA and NBA Players Association.

Rivers is unlikely to be successful with his plea. Spears reported that players collectively decided not to reference "those who have died in police custody or in racially motivated incidents" for fear of possibly offending friends or family members of victims who weren't displayed.

