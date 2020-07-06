Video: WWE Unveils New Look for Apollo Crews' United States Championship

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE rolled out its new United States Championship belt ahead of Apollo Crews' title defense against MVP at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

The challenger had the honor of showing off the design:

This continues WWE's trend away from traditional championships with a nameplate in the front. Instead, the side plates will display a logo unique to the titleholder.

The look is bound to be polarizing among fans given how much of a departure it is from the previous incarnation. Over time, the WWE Universe will probably grow accustomed to the revamped U.S. Championship.

MVP got to christen the design, but he still has the small matter of actually wresting the belt away from Crews on July 19.