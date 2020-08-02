Jarvis Landry Placed on Browns' Active PUP List Following Offseason Hip Surgery

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2020

In this Jan. 26, 2020 photo AFC wide receiver Jarvis Landry, of the Cleveland Browns, runs the ball up the field during the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC in Orlando, Fla. The Browns wide receiver has made the most of being quarantined the past two months and said he's ahead of schedule as he recovers from off-season hip surgery. Landry, who has never missed a game in his NFL career, said on a Zoom call Wednesday, May 20, 2020 that his rehab has gone well and that he envisions being back in the field in August _ assuming players are allowed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry was placed on the PUP list after undergoing offseason hip surgery. 

Landry played the entire 2019 season with a hip injury, recording 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. 

In his seventh NFL season, Landry has not missed a game because of injury in his career. He's recorded at least 80 receptions and 750 yards in each season.

Every NFL team lost its offseason program because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's unclear how much Landry was able to keep in shape with the virus wreaking havoc across the United States.

The Browns will have to rely on Odell Beckham Jr. if Landry's injury extends into the regular season.

Related

    Will Any Other Browns Opt Out for the 2020 Season?

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Will Any Other Browns Opt Out for the 2020 Season?

    cleveland
    via cleveland

    Jarvis Landry Models His New Browns Jersey

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Jarvis Landry Models His New Browns Jersey

    Jeff Risdon
    via Browns Wire

    Top FAs to Fill in for Coronavirus Opt-Outs

    Some of the the best NFL names that can fill a void 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top FAs to Fill in for Coronavirus Opt-Outs

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the NFL's Top Preseason Mirages 🏖️

    Seven preseason heroes of the last decade who struggled when it mattered

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Ranking the NFL's Top Preseason Mirages 🏖️

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report