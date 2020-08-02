Jarvis Landry Placed on Browns' Active PUP List Following Offseason Hip Surgery

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry was placed on the PUP list after undergoing offseason hip surgery.



Landry played the entire 2019 season with a hip injury, recording 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.

In his seventh NFL season, Landry has not missed a game because of injury in his career. He's recorded at least 80 receptions and 750 yards in each season.

Every NFL team lost its offseason program because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's unclear how much Landry was able to keep in shape with the virus wreaking havoc across the United States.

The Browns will have to rely on Odell Beckham Jr. if Landry's injury extends into the regular season.