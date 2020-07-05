Pablo Sandoval's Weight Isn't an Issue Amid Scrutiny, Giants' Gabe Kapler Says

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

After an unflattering photo of the veteran third baseman made the rounds online, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler downplayed any weight-related issues for Pablo Sandoval heading into the 2020 MLB season.

Sandoval didn't earn the nickname "Kung Fu Panda" because of his svelte physique. Still, The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly raised some eyebrows with this picture Saturday:

Kapler addressed the photo Sunday and said Sandoval "demonstrated that he's healthy," per the Associated Press (via ESPN):

"I think what we're always looking for: Is Pablo able to do the things necessary for him to be a good baseball player? I think it's understandable that in today's world we focus on weight. I get it, and sometimes body shapes and sizes. In this particular case, what we've all noticed about Pablo is the ball's jumping off his bat and his throws have nice carry."

This isn't an uncommon occurrence during spring training or preseason preparations. Players are still working themselves into shape, and one bad angle can skew the reality of how a player actually looks.

Having said that, Kapler's comments call to mind how "best shape of my life" has become one of baseball's preseason staples.

Ultimately, sports are a results-oriented business, so any narratives about Sandoval's weight will hinge largely on how he performs at the plate.

It wasn't a big deal when he was making back-to-back All-Star Games in 2011 and 2012 and winning three World Series titles with the Giants—earning World Series MVP in 2012.

But Sandoval's belt breaking during a 2016 at-bat against the Toronto Blue Jays symbolized a disappointing two-and-a-half-year run with the Boston Red Sox.

Sandoval is coming off a bounce-back 2019 campaign. He had 14 home runs, 41 RBI and a .507 slugging percentage in 108 games with San Francisco. His weight is unlikely to be much of an issue if that performance carries over into 2020.