NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest News on Kelly Olynyk's Contract, Kent Bazemore

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Free agency is always one of the most exciting parts of the NBA offseason, but fans are still waiting on exactly who will be available on the market in 2020.

When the season ultimately ends, players such as Kelly Olynyk must determine whether to exercise or decline an option for 2020-21. Those in this category could play out the final season of a contract or become an unrestricted free agent.

Several elements factor into this decision. Money, of course, is typically a large component of the conversation.

And for Olynyk, it's probably why he'll end up staying with the Miami Heat.

While the Heat prepare to resume the 2019-20 season, the 29-year-old said he hasn't thought ahead to the offseason and potentially entering free agency. That's the expected answer from a player on a postseason contender, but his future seems clear.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted Olynyk is unlikely to decline his option because of the NBA's economic situation.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

According to Spotrac, the Canadian is due $13.2 million next season. It's unlikely he would command a long-term contract worth that much money on the open market.

Olynyk has contributed in a reserve role this season, averaging 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while hitting a career-best 43.2 percent of his threes. But if the Heat have a healthy roster, he is maybe only a minor piece in the rotation.

Depending on Miami's offseason plan, it's possible the Gonzaga product could decline the option to pursue more playing time elsewhere.

However, that $13.2 million may prove too difficult to pass up—and there's nothing wrong with that.

Kent Bazemore faced a similar situation in 2019 and made the unsurprising decision to exercise his $19.2 million option. After being traded twice in the last 13 months, the versatile wing is headed toward unrestricted free agency.

He's not set on leaving the Sacramento Kings, though.

According to James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area/California, Bazemore said he would like to stick around Sacramento for a couple of years. He joined the Kings from the Portland Trail Blazers in a January trade, putting up 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in 21 appearances for his new team.

Plus, the 31-year-old's impact has extended beyond the box score. He's brought a level of energy the Kings simply didn't receive from the reserve unit prior to his arrival.

It's safe to assume he's headed for a sizable pay cut on his contract this summer. The Old Dominion product fully capitalized on the cap explosion four years ago with a four-year, $70 million deal, but the situation is much different this time around. Especially if he wants to stay in Sacramento.

Buddy Hield's extension is about to kick in. Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a restricted free agent, and De'Aaron Fox will be eligible for his own extension. Although the Kings can sign Bazemore over the cap because of his Bird rights, they may be hesitant to offer yet another long-term contract.

But if Sacramento charges up the standings to end the regular season and Bazemore is a major factor, a reunion in 2020-21 might be the most logical conclusion.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.