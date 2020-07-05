Pistons Rumors: Asst. GM Pat Garrity to Leave Team After Troy Weaver Hire

John Raoux/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Pat Garrity is leaving the team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per that report, Garrity's "contract was expiring and new general manager Troy Weaver is starting to reshape the front office."

Garrity, 43, spent 10 seasons in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic, averaging 7.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. After his career ended following the 2007-08 season he transitioned into the business world, working for a Connecticut hedge fund.

His former coach in Orlando, Stan Van Gundy, brought him into the fold with the Pistons in 2014 as the team's director of strategic planning. He was then promoted to associate general manager and by 2016 had been promoted to assistant general manager under Van Gundy.

But with Weaver hired in June after serving as the vice president and assistant general manager for the Oklahoma City Thunder (2008-2017) and vice president of basketball operations (2017-2020), a front-office shake-up was always likely.

"It's an honor for me to join a franchise with the history and tradition of the Detroit Pistons," he said in June, per NBA.com. "I'm excited for the challenge of building this team into a consistent winner and assembling the pieces to compete at a very high level. We'll get to work right away, evaluating opportunities and installing systems that will make us all successful."

Weaver will have his work cut out for him. The Pistons have made the postseason just twice in the past 11 years and aren't one of the 22 teams participating in the NBA's restart in late July.