Astros' Carlos Correa Asks Wife to Avoid Salons Until End of 2020 MLB Season

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa is taking every precaution necessary in an attempt to avoid contracting the coronavirus during the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Correa said he's asked his wife, Daniella Correa Rodriguez, to avoid going to salons until after the season.

"When I talk to my wife she knows," he explained. "No getting your nails done. No getting your hair done right now. So we're going to be home. We're going to focus on the baseball season and once everything is done, then you can go to get your nails done and do everything else."

Houston is one of the hot spots for COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Per CNBC's Tucker Higgins, the rate of positive coronavirus tests in the city is currently close to 25 percent.

According to the latest CDC figures, Harris County, where Houston is located, has had 35,316 COVID-19 cases, nearly 12,000 more than any other country in the state (Dallas, 23,675).

Correa said as long as MLB players "keep it simple" by getting "your work in and go back home, get some rest, I think we'll be able to be fine and be able to carry on with the season."

Carlos and Daniella have been married since November 2019. He proposed to her on the field at Dodger Stadium after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.