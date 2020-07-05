Ryan Blaney Pit Crew Member Zach Price Hit by Car During NASCAR's Brickyard 400

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 5, 2020

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 28: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Richmond Ford, during the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway on June 28, 2020 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

A member of Ryan Blaney's pit crew was injured during Sunday's Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.  

Zach Price was working on Blaney's No. 12 car when he was inadvertently struck. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital:

"He'll be alright, just needs time to recover," a member of Blaney's team said over the radio, per CBS Sports' Matt Mayer. "It could have been a lot worse."

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass provided an update:

The pit road at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is unique in that it is both the longest and narrowest in the NASCAR series.

The pitfalls were obvious during a pileup early in Sunday's race. Brennan Poole was attempting to navigate around the congestion when he veered left and accidentally made contact with Price.

Per MotorSportsTalk's Dustin Long, Curtis Thompson moved over from Corey LaJoie's team to serve as Blaney's rear tire-changer for the duration of the day. Blaney and LaJoie are teammates on Team Penske, and LaJoie was knocked out in the aforementioned pit-road wreck.

